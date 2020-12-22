Reposition Menu

Assuming you haven’t changed your code again in the last few minutes then you will need the following styles to alter that menu to fit.

.rotator2{height:auto;background:#fff;} .longtable{display:table;} #container1 .leftnav{ width:auto; background:#fff; } #container1 .leftnav ul{ width:auto; display:flex; flex-wrap:wrap; } #container1 .leftnav ul li{ width:50%; } #container1 .leftnav ul a{ border-top:1px solid #fff; color:#fff; display:flex; width:auto; background:#900; } #container1 .leftnav ul li:nth-child(odd) a{border-right:1px solid #fff;}

It will then look like this live screenhot.

As others have mentioned your code is very old school and really needs to be updated to modern standards. You are using magic number techniques that don’t really work. I understand that you may be new to html and css and not able to fully update the code.

We are here to help you if you want to learn but we are not here to offer free code as such and thats why we keep asking what you have attempted so far by yourself.