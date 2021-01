http;/myDomain.com/index.php?forum=2&post=101#reply3

Let’s suppose I have the url above.

The code below produces 2

echo $_GET['forum'];

The code below produces 101

echo $_GET['post'];

I like to get the value “reply3” or just “3” with the url above.

The code below doesn’t work correctly. but I hope it shows what I want.