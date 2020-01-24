Replicating something in simple CSS

Live code here
I was using this property to give it tilt like this.
transform: skewY(-6deg);
transform-origin: top left;
Is there a way we can handle it through some Pseudo elemnt technique.
I may be willing to replicate like this →
Like this I guess?
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
html, body {
margin:0;
}
header {
position: relative;
}
h1 {
margin:0;
}
header:before {
content:"";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 50%;
right: 0;
left: 0;
z-index:-1;
background-image: linear-gradient(#ff9d2f, #ff6126);
transform: skewY(-6deg);
transform-origin: top left;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<header>
<h1>Header Content</h1>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
<p>Some content</p>
</header>
</body>
</html>
You can find a number of methods here.
You can probably also do it with a linear gradient depending on use.