Replicating fence X svg pattern as a gradient

HTML & CSS
#1

svg fence x
width: 10px;
height: 10px;

To do this, all that is needed here is to create the x pattern shape made up of 16 tiny 1px squares and a bigger one 2px in the middle.

https://jsfiddle.net/9af7vk06/

Blown up in size it looks like this.

The gradient would be made of the darker shaded square spots.

Here is the Fence pattern: I want to make using a gradient replicating the svg.

https://jsfiddle.net/ef46pxbz/1/

body {
  background-color: white;
  background-image: url('data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="10" height="10" viewBox="0 0 10 10"><path stroke="rgb(113, 121, 126)" d="m10 .15-4.85 4.85 4.85 4.85v.15h-.13l-4.86-4.86-4.86 4.86h-.15v-.14l4.87-4.86-4.87-4.87v-.13h.15l4.86 4.86 4.85-4.86h.14z"/></svg>');
}

#2

Is this close enough?

The top one is the linear gradient and the bottom one is your svg.

#3

Can the color that is not white or gray be made transparent?

#4

It is transparent. I think that’s just the way the browser anti aliases the diagonal line otherwise it wouldn’t look smooth.

The svg is exactly the same.

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.35.11
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.35.111300×1023 39.5 KB

I think this is one of the rare occasions where you can use fractions of a pixel.

e.g.

.test1 {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  background-image: linear-gradient(
      45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    ),
    linear-gradient(
      -45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    );
  background-size: 10px 10px;
}

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.43.18
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.43.18872×635 857 Bytes

#5

With the svg, I am not able to see through the gray.

Why is part, or, all of the fence transparent?

Why am I able to see through the gray?

https://jsfiddle.net/brzt230o/

#6

Try adjusting the pixel measurements.

e.g.

  background-image: linear-gradient(
      45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    ),
    linear-gradient(
      -45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
       rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    );

That gives me this:

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 19.07.57
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 19.07.57883×712 1.54 KB

I’m sure that’s close enough.

#7

How do I adjust the code, there’s supposed to be 4 1px squares, not 3?

I think never mind.

When there is only 1 X there are 4 1px squares, when they multiply, then only 3 are visible.

I’m right.

#8

Obviously when you repeat the pattern the pattern repeats at each edge so you get the adjacent pixels touching.

You got exactly what you asked for.

If you want a seamless join then you’d have to leave off the last right pixels and the bottom pixels. Effectively 9 x 9 instead of 10 x 10.

The repeating part of the gradient should not be wholly symmetrical otherwise you get a double pixel each time it repeats.

That should have been blatantly obvious before you started so I assumed that’s what you wanted.

#9

Now I want to see what a seamless join looks like.

leave off the last right pixels and the bottom pixels.

Which are which? https://jsfiddle.net/2kjxpwr8/1/

I can create a .test3 in there.

  background-image: linear-gradient(
      45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    ),
    linear-gradient(
      -45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
       rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    );