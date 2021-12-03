Replicating fence X svg pattern as a gradient

HTML & CSS
#1

svg fence x
width: 10px;
height: 10px;

To do this, all that is needed here is to create the x pattern shape made up of 16 tiny 1px squares and a bigger one 2px in the middle.

https://jsfiddle.net/9af7vk06/

Blown up in size it looks like this.

The gradient would be made of the darker shaded square spots.

Here is the Fence pattern: I want to make using a gradient replicating the svg.

https://jsfiddle.net/ef46pxbz/1/

body {
  background-color: white;
  background-image: url('data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="10" height="10" viewBox="0 0 10 10"><path stroke="rgb(113, 121, 126)" d="m10 .15-4.85 4.85 4.85 4.85v.15h-.13l-4.86-4.86-4.86 4.86h-.15v-.14l4.87-4.86-4.87-4.87v-.13h.15l4.86 4.86 4.85-4.86h.14z"/></svg>');
}

#2

Is this close enough?

The top one is the linear gradient and the bottom one is your svg.

#3

Can the color that is not white or gray be made transparent?

#4

It is transparent. I think that’s just the way the browser anti aliases the diagonal line otherwise it wouldn’t look smooth.

The svg is exactly the same.

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.35.11
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.35.111300×1023 39.5 KB

I think this is one of the rare occasions where you can use fractions of a pixel.

e.g.

.test1 {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  background-image: linear-gradient(
      45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    ),
    linear-gradient(
      -45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    );
  background-size: 10px 10px;
}

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.43.18
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 18.43.18872×635 857 Bytes

#5

With the svg, I am not able to see through the gray.

Why is part, or, all of the fence transparent?

Why am I able to see through the gray?

https://jsfiddle.net/brzt230o/

#6

Try adjusting the pixel measurements.

e.g.

  background-image: linear-gradient(
      45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    ),
    linear-gradient(
      -45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
       rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px
    );

That gives me this:

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 19.07.57
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 19.07.57883×712 1.54 KB

I’m sure that’s close enough.