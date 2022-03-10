Replicating fence X svg pattern as a gradient

asasass: asasass: Is it more than just changing linear-gradient to repeating?

Yes, the repeating gradient doesn’t use background-size as that breaks the repeating pattern. The last color/position specified is used as the repeat. If you use background-size then you get the edge pixels repeated as they butt together.

You can read the details on repeating linear gradients here:

developer.mozilla.org repeating-linear-gradient() - CSS: Cascading Style Sheets | MDN The repeating-linear-gradient() CSS function creates an image consisting of repeating linear gradients. It is similar to linear-gradient() and takes the same arguments, but it repeats the color stops infinitely in all directions so as to cover its...

However I believe I have already given you as close as you can get. Browsers can’y seem to handle 45 degree lines efficiently without some sort of anti aliasing.

I think number 1 here is as close as you can get so that no one in the world will notice. If you are going to magnify it a 1000 times then expect it to look odd.