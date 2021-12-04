Replicating fence X svg pattern as a gradient

It is transparent. I think that’s just the way the browser anti aliases the diagonal line otherwise it wouldn’t look smooth.
The svg is exactly the same.
I think this is one of the rare occasions where you can use fractions of a pixel.
e.g.
.test1 {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background-image: linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}