Replicating fence X svg pattern as a gradient

Can the color that is not white or gray be made transparent?
Can the color that is not white or gray be made transparent?
It is transparent. I think that’s just the way the browser anti aliases the diagonal line otherwise it wouldn’t look smooth.
The svg is exactly the same.
I think this is one of the rare occasions where you can use fractions of a pixel.
e.g.
.test1 {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background-image: linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
With the svg, I am not able to see through the gray.
Why is part, or, all of the fence transparent?
Why am I able to see through the gray?
https://jsfiddle.net/brzt230o/
Try adjusting the pixel measurements.
e.g.
background-image: linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
That gives me this:
I’m sure that’s close enough.
How do I adjust the code, there’s supposed to be 4 1px squares, not 3?
I think never mind.
When there is only 1 X there are 4 1px squares, when they multiply, then only 3 are visible.
I’m right.
Obviously when you repeat the pattern the pattern repeats at each edge so you get the adjacent pixels touching.
You got exactly what you asked for.
If you want a seamless join then you’d have to leave off the last right pixels and the bottom pixels. Effectively 9 x 9 instead of 10 x 10.
The repeating part of the gradient should not be wholly symmetrical otherwise you get a double pixel each time it repeats.
That should have been blatantly obvious before you started so I assumed that’s what you wanted.
Now I want to see what a seamless join looks like.
leave off the last right pixels and the bottom pixels.
Which are which? https://jsfiddle.net/2kjxpwr8/1/
I can create a
.test3 in there.
background-image: linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
Have a look at repeating linear gradients instead.
Here’s a start.
I’m offline now until tomorrow.
I don’t think you can get perfect lines at 45 degrees. This is close but still some double pixels.
Looks perfect on a phone.
Is this one able to use a repeating gradient instead?
Would there be that same issue with this one?
.test {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background-image: linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
Is it more than just changing linear-gradient to repeating?
There is no difference in how the code is written?
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(
.test3 {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
repeating-linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
Yes, the repeating gradient doesn’t use background-size as that breaks the repeating pattern. The last color/position specified is used as the repeat. If you use background-size then you get the edge pixels repeated as they butt together.
You can read the details on repeating linear gradients here:
However I believe I have already given you as close as you can get. Browsers can’y seem to handle 45 degree lines efficiently without some sort of anti aliasing.
I think number 1 here is as close as you can get so that no one in the world will notice. If you are going to magnify it a 1000 times then expect it to look odd.
To see what I mean look at the first item here that is made as square boxes so there is no pixellation but once you rotate them the pixels are anti aliased and moved around.
How would I change the color of the intersecting squares in the middle?
https://jsfiddle.net/vexf0pn1/
.test {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background-image: linear-gradient(
45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
),
linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px
);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
I can’t make it square in the middle but I can make it round.
To change the color in the middle it needs to be a circle?
I can’t find a way to do it yet but there probably is a method.
It’s almost impossible to tell if its a circle or a square anyway at that size.
What about using a conic-gradient? https://jsfiddle.net/j4ntv0y2/
Would that work?
Not that exact thing, but something like it.
It creates a square.
body {
background: conic-gradient(at 85px 85px, #3f48cc 0deg 90deg, #f00 90deg 180deg, #ff0 180deg 270deg, #99D9EA 270deg 360deg);
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
I’m confused, radial-gradient
But these are red squares, not circles.
Why did you say round for?
I don’t see anything round.
They are round if you increase their size but at the small size a circle is square as you can’t make a circle out of 1 square pixel (or 4 square pixels). You need enough size to offset the pixels to make it look round and then anti alias the edges. You can see it better in someone else’s pen here.
At the small size it still looked circular to me but as you say if you increase the image size in a paint package you can see its square at that size. That’s why I think you make too much fuss about these things as no one can see the difference anyway.
That seems to be exactly what you asked for