Replacing Top Menu

I’m soooo rusty on HTML and CSS…

Currently on my site I have a logo in the upper left-hand corner of each page with a top menu located below it. This is in a header-include.php file so it appears on all pages.

Now I would like to remove the top menu bar and replace it with a solid line. I suppose it would be good to make that object the same height as the top menu to keep spacing the same.

First, what exactly do you call this line I want to create? Is it still a menu? Or is it a “header” or something else?

Second, should I do this with a <div> ?

Finally, any recommendations on what exactly this should look like? One line? Two? Thick? Thin? Etc?

The reason I am doing this is because I am building an ecommerce module, and for all pages that are part of the checkout process, I do not want people to be able to surf around to other areas of my site as it might break things.

So I just want my logo to appear and I was thinking a medium thickness black line across the page top to serve as page heading if that makes sense?

I know all of this is super easy for most of you, but I haven’t done this kind of stuff in several years!