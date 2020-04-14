Replacing string with partial match

I want to replace the line matching

I can spot the ISS at XX Hrs.

with blank or remove the line.

I have a text file, the sample content is as follows.

I can spot the ISS at 0800 Hrs. Random string.... Random string.... Random string.... Random string.... I can spot the ISS at 0900 Hrs. Random string.... I can spot the ISS at 2000 Hrs. Random string.... Random string.... Random string....

What I have tried:

The best way to solve the problem will be using REGEX, but as I’m noob on REGEX I’m using combination of 2 string replace.

Replace the line

I can spot the ISS at

Replace the line

0800 Hrs. / 0900 Hrs. / …

The problem with the approach is it’s simply a VERY BAD WAY.