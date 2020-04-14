Replacing string with partial match

I want to replace the line matching
I can spot the ISS at XX Hrs.
with blank or remove the line.
I have a text file, the sample content is as follows.
I can spot the ISS at 0800 Hrs.
Random string....
Random string....
Random string....
Random string....
I can spot the ISS at 0900 Hrs.
Random string....
I can spot the ISS at 2000 Hrs.
Random string....
Random string....
Random string....
What I have tried:
The best way to solve the problem will be using REGEX, but as I’m noob on REGEX I’m using combination of 2 string replace.
- Replace the line
I can spot the ISS at
- Replace the line
0800 Hrs. / 0900 Hrs. / …
The problem with the approach is it’s simply a VERY BAD WAY.