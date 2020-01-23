Replacing onclick in html

Hi.
I am using this script and want to replace the onclick event in the html by a pure javascript script:
https://jsfiddle.net/uu152uu9/
I cannot use the javascript in the html.
I have tried this modification:
<header>
<nav>
<ul id="menu">
<li><a href="#">home</a></li>
<li><a href="#">about</a></li>
<li><a href="#">service</a></li>
<li><a href="#">profile</a></li>
<li><a href="#">portfolio</a></li>
<li><a href="#">contact</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</header>
document.getElementById("menu").onclick = function() {
var elems = document.querySelectorAll(".active");
[].forEach.call(elems, function(el) {
el.classList.remove("active");
});
e.target.className = "active";
}
But it does not work…