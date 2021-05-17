Replacing numbers with words

This javascript code below generates a countdown of numbers that appears over a mobile video screen: https://bit.ly/3onLYZG (I’ve shortened the long link). When you go there and select “record from camera”, you’ll see (via mobile view) the countdown.

This javascript is from here (starting on line 778):

https://gist.github.com/daemonsy/61a7f05bf6dbe23444076af93c582815

// countdown countdown_screen = $("#"+dom_id+"-countdown-screen").addClass("cameratag_screen"); countdown_status = countdown_screen.find(".cameratag_countdown_status"); if (countdown_screen.length == 0) { countdown_screen = $('<div class="cameratag_screen cameratag_count"></div>'); var countdown_prompt = $('<div class="cameratag_prompt">'+CT_i18n[9]+' </div>'); countdown_status = $('<div class="cameratag_countdown_status"></div>'); countdown_screen.append(countdown_status); countdown_screen.append(countdown_prompt); } // add to DOM container.append(countdown_screen);

I’m trying to get help with just having words/text appear instead of numbers. Any guidance is appreciated.