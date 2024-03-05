Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

When clicking on the same modal button a 2nd time, video does not fade in:

https://jsfiddle.net/qojra1n6/5/

Is there a way to fix that?

I got it:

I need to remove it: https://jsfiddle.net/m7fesp9r/

Works

.wrap {
  opacity: 0;
  transition: opacity 5s ease-in-out;
}

.wrap.visible {
  opacity: 1;
}

 function openModal(target) {
    const modal = document.querySelector(target);
    modal.classList.add("active");
    modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("slide");
    //fadeWrapper(".wrap");
    modal.querySelector(".wrap").classList.add("visible");
  }