Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

When clicking on the same modal button a 2nd time, video does not fade in:

https://jsfiddle.net/qojra1n6/5/

Is there a way to fix that?

I got it:

I need to remove it: https://jsfiddle.net/m7fesp9r/

Works

.wrap { opacity: 0; transition: opacity 5s ease-in-out; } .wrap.visible { opacity: 1; }