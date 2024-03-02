Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

What if I only want:
the close button to fade in.
no curtain down.
and for the curtain to be there when you click on a button a 2nd time.
Clicking the close button removes everything, back to buttons on the screen.
What if I only want:
the close button to fade in.
no curtain down.
and for the curtain to be there when you click on a button a 2nd time.
Clicking the close button removes everything, back to buttons on the screen.
You can do that with the code I just gave you and then adjust the css so that the panel only animates upwards,
e.g.
.
panel {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
background: repeating-linear-gradient(
calc(var(--angle1) * 1deg),
#ffffff00 0,
#ffffff00 var(--wide),
#ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px),
#0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px),
#ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)
),
repeating-linear-gradient(
calc(calc(var(--angle2) + 90) * 1deg),
#ffffff00 0,
#ffffff00 var(--wide),
#ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px),
#0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px),
#ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)
);
background-color: #222;
border-bottom: 2px solid #191919;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
z-index: 0;
overflow: hidden;
transform: translateY(0%);
transition: .1s;
}
.panel.slide {
transition: 8s;
transition-delay: 4s;
transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
I’m probably offline for a while now but you have all you need in place.