Replacing modal with 4 modal buttons that open up to 4 videos

JavaScript
41

What if I only want:

the close button to fade in.

no curtain down.

and for the curtain to be there when you click on a button a 2nd time.

Clicking the close button removes everything, back to buttons on the screen.

42

You can do that with the code I just gave you and then adjust the css so that the panel only animates upwards,

e.g.

.

panel {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(
      calc(var(--angle1) * 1deg),
      #ffffff00 0,
      #ffffff00 var(--wide),
      #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px),
      #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px),
      #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)
    ),
    repeating-linear-gradient(
      calc(calc(var(--angle2) + 90) * 1deg),
      #ffffff00 0,
      #ffffff00 var(--wide),
      #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px),
      #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px),
      #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)
    );
  background-color: #222;
  border-bottom: 2px solid #191919;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  z-index: 0;
  overflow: hidden;
  transform: translateY(0%);
  transition: .1s;
}

.panel.slide {
  transition: 8s;
  transition-delay: 4s;
  transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
}

I’m probably offline for a while now but you have all you need in place.