Replacing color with transparent blends outer colors together, how to prevent that?

I can’t see that example on the link you posted?
Do you meanblog-pager2?
If so remove the max-width or make it the same with as the element above.
How do I have only the green line go all the way to both ends?
https://jsfiddle.net/txLe2a18/1/
green line:
I see now, the issue is this:
body {
background: #121212;
padding: 50px 8px;
}
I’m not understanding what you want. The green line is already as wide as the red background above it.
Where do you want it to do?
If you want it to go the the edge of the viewport then that’s because there is 8px padding on the body holding it back.
You could say .footer{margin:0 -8px} and that will stretch it but it will look very odd.
body {
background: #121212;
padding: 50px 8px;
}
The 8px there prevents the line from going to either end.
Yes which is why I said add a negative margin here to compensate for it.
.footer{margin:0 -8px}