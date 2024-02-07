Replacing color with transparent blends outer colors together, how to prevent that?

Does that make a difference?
Is there a difference whether html or css is used as a background image?
It fills up the entire viewport.
How is transparent able to work here: https://jsfiddle.net/ojtw6vLh/
But not here? https://jsfiddle.net/b94g0paL/
Is there a certain way to do it?
Because that is similar to my original svg and uses a border (stroke) without a fill color. You can use transparent in my example also.
That is solid squares all filled with color much like the linear gradient. They are just smaller and smaller squares on top of each other. transparent has no meaning there because you just see the one underneath as explained a few times now. They are like a deck of cards stacked on top of each other. Just because the top one is made transparent it doesn’t cut a hole through all the others underneath.
Border stroke is not used here though? https://jsfiddle.net/ojtw6vLh/
The effect can be the same in certain circumstances. Its just like having an image in the html and then you stretch it to fit the viewport and put the rest of the content on top.
The problem is that you have to create a stacking order for the content if you were to try and apply it to various elements instead of covering the viewport. (Not to forget that you have an element sitting the in the html which has no semantic meaning as a background.)
Yes but those little squares are not on top of each other. They are all separate so you can make one transparent because there is nothing underneath.
Not working in jsfiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/bsfndpqj/2/
That’s a bug in jsfiddle again which is why I don’t use it.
Try putting the background on the body instead and not the html
body {
display: grid;
position: relative;
min-height: 100vh;
background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/50/2000/1000) center;
background-size: cover;
}
html {
/* just for testing the transparent background */
}