Replacing color with transparent blends outer colors together, how to prevent that?

HTML & CSS
21

Show me it working as a background image.

22

Go read post 7 again.

23

Doesn’t use custom properties:

    --color-a: red;
    --color-b: black;
    --color-c: red;
    --color-d: black
24

If you’re incapable of replacing fill:%230000 with fill:var(--color-something), there’s nothing we can do to help you. I suggest you try.
I gave you a version that works by drawing filled rects; Paul gave you one that strokes transparent rects.
Paul has told you how to convert the SVG into a background uri.
You have all of the information you require.