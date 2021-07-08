Replacing a string with a substring

I have a List:

DUP1 DUP1 DUP1 DUP1 DUP1 DUP2 DUP2 DUP2DUP2 JUMPDEST JUMPDEST JUMPDEST

I want to replace, DUP1 and DUP2 with DUP and similarly other matching strings with their sub strings.

I have written the following code:

changeOpcodes= ["DUP", "SWAP", "PUSH"] lengthOfOpcodeList = len(opcodeList) for x in range(1,lengthOfOpcodeList): str = opcodeList[x] if (str.find(changeOpcodes[0]) >0): print("Str0 =", str) opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[0] elif (str.find(changeOpcodes[1]) >0): print("Str1 =", str) opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[1] elif (str.find(changeOpcodes[2]) >0): print("Str0 =", str) opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[2]

Right now I am not getting any error but code is not executing the statements:

opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[0]

or

opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[1]

or

opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[2]

Thus when I am printing the list:

for w in opcodeList: print(w)

I am still getting DUP1, DUP2, DUP3,…SWAP1, SWAP2,…PUSH1, PUSH2,…

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.