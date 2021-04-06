Replacing a string with a substring

Python, Perl and Golang Python
#1

I have a List:
DUP1 DUP1 DUP1 DUP1 DUP1 DUP2 DUP2 DUP2DUP2 JUMPDEST JUMPDEST JUMPDEST
I want to replace, DUP1 and DUP2 with DUP and similarly other matching strings with their sub strings.
I have written the following code:

changeOpcodes= ["DUP", "SWAP", "PUSH"]
lengthOfOpcodeList = len(opcodeList)
for x in range(1,lengthOfOpcodeList):
    str = opcodeList[x]
    if (str.find(changeOpcodes[0]) >0):
        print("Str0 =", str)
        opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[0]
    elif (str.find(changeOpcodes[1]) >0):
        print("Str1 =", str)
        opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[1]
    elif (str.find(changeOpcodes[2]) >0):
        print("Str0 =", str)
        opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[2]

Right now I am not getting any error but code is not executing the statements:
opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[0]
or
opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[1]
or
opcodeList[x] = changeOpcodes[1]

Thus when I am printing the list:

for w in opcodeList:
   print(w)

I am still getting DUP1, DUP2, DUP3,…SWAP1, SWAP2,…PUSH1, PUSH2,…

Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.