Replacing 1 color with 2 new colors

Blue is the initial state meaning, that play button has not been clicked.
Green, the next color means, that button was pressed 1 time.
Orange, the next color means, that same button was clicked a 2nd time.
That was my thinking in coming up with the color changes.
Maybe I don’t need that many color changes and should just stick to the 1.
Where it just changes to 1 color.
I don’t think adding in a pause svg would make sense being that, the Play svg would then only be seen 1 time on that button, then after it is clicked, would be on Pause, and stay as Pause. So, you would end up just re-clicking the same pause button.
The code isn’t even set up that way now that I think of it.
The video resets every time the Exit button is clicked.
The code uses this:
player.destroy();
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference
Removes the
<iframe> containing the player.
So, adding a pause svg makes no sense in this case.
I could add a stop svg, but the same scenario as with adding a pause.