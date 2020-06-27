Replacement content with the checkmark

toplisek: toplisek: Circle should be include the Checkmark.

It would be better if you could make a drawing of what you want as it is unclear what you are trying to do here.

Assuming you have the fontAwesome css in place (or cdn linked to) then you could add a check mark to the code above using the following.

font-family: FontAwesome; content: "\f00c";

e.g.

.slider:before { position: absolute; content: ""; font-family: FontAwesome; /*content: "\f00c"; default icon state here if you have one*/ font-size:1.5rem; height: 26px; width: 26px; left: 4px; bottom: 4px; background-color: white; -webkit-transition: 0.4s; transition: 0.4s; } ... ... input:checked + .slider:before { transform: translateX(26px); content: "\f00c"; font-size:1.5rem; }

/f00c is a check mark (tick) in latest fontAwesome I believe. Not sure what the f095 you were using was meant to be as it looked like a telephone. Maybe you have an older version of font awesome or the CDN i linked to was a different version.

Anyway this is what the thing looks like with the code I mentioned.

If you want a smaller checkmark then change the font-size and then center it with flexbox.