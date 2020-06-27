Replacement content with the checkmark

I try to make styling for a circle when it is status CHECKED. How to add also checkmark in this case?
As I understand it should be replaced :before with the new content:
font-family: FontAwesome;
content: "\f095";
Is this the correct way?
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title>Toggle switcher</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/styles.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- - Source:https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_switch.asp -->
<h2>Toggle Switch</h2>
<label class="switch">
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="slider"></span>
</label>
<label class="switch">
<input type="checkbox" checked>
<span class="slider"></span>
</label><br><br>
<label class="switch">
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="slider round"></span>
</label>
<label class="switch">
<input type="checkbox" checked>
<span class="slider round"></span>
</label>
</body>
</html>
CSS:
.switch {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
width: 60px;
height: 34px;
}
.switch input {
opacity: 0;
width: 0;
height: 0;
}
.slider {
position: absolute;
cursor: pointer;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-color: #ccc;
-webkit-transition: .4s;
transition: .4s;
}
.slider:before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
/*
font-family: FontAwesome;
content: "\f095";
*/
height: 26px;
width: 26px;
left: 4px;
bottom: 4px;
background-color: white;
-webkit-transition: .4s;
transition: .4s;
}
input:checked + .slider {
background-color: #2196F3;
}
input:focus + .slider {
box-shadow: 0 0 1px #2196F3;
}
input:checked + .slider:before {
-webkit-transform: translateX(26px);
-ms-transform: translateX(26px);
transform: translateX(26px);
}
/* Rounded sliders */
.slider.round {
border-radius: 34px;
}
.slider.round:before {
border-radius: 50%;
}