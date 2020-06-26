Replacement content with the checkmark

I try to make styling for a circle when it is status CHECKED. How to add also checkmark in this case?

As I understand it should be replaced :before with the new content:

font-family: FontAwesome; content: "\f095";

Is this the correct way?

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <title>Toggle switcher</title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/styles.css"> </head> <body> <!-- - Source:https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_switch.asp --> <h2>Toggle Switch</h2> <label class="switch"> <input type="checkbox"> <span class="slider"></span> </label> <label class="switch"> <input type="checkbox" checked> <span class="slider"></span> </label><br><br> <label class="switch"> <input type="checkbox"> <span class="slider round"></span> </label> <label class="switch"> <input type="checkbox" checked> <span class="slider round"></span> </label> </body> </html>

CSS: