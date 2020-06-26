Replacement content with the checkmark

I try to make styling for a circle when it is status CHECKED. How to add also checkmark in this case?
As I understand it should be replaced :before with the new content:

    font-family: FontAwesome;
    content: "\f095";

Is this the correct way?

<!DOCTYPE HTML>

<html>

<head>

<title>Toggle switcher</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/styles.css">
</head>

<body>
<!-- - Source:https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_switch.asp -->
<h2>Toggle Switch</h2>

<label class="switch">
  <input type="checkbox">
  <span class="slider"></span>
</label>

<label class="switch">
  <input type="checkbox" checked>
  <span class="slider"></span>
</label><br><br>

<label class="switch">
  <input type="checkbox">
  <span class="slider round"></span>
</label>

<label class="switch">
  <input type="checkbox" checked>
  <span class="slider round"></span>
</label>

</body>
</html>

CSS:

.switch {
 position: relative;
 display: inline-block;
 width: 60px;
 height: 34px;
}
.switch input {
 opacity: 0;
 width: 0;
 height: 0;
}
.slider {
 position: absolute;
 cursor: pointer;
 top: 0;
 left: 0;
 right: 0;
 bottom: 0;
 background-color: #ccc;
 -webkit-transition: .4s;
 transition: .4s;
}
.slider:before {
 position: absolute;
 content: "";
/*
    font-family: FontAwesome;
    content: "\f095";

*/
 height: 26px;
 width: 26px;
 left: 4px;
 bottom: 4px;
 background-color: white;
 -webkit-transition: .4s;
 transition: .4s;
}
input:checked + .slider {
 background-color: #2196F3;
}
input:focus + .slider {
 box-shadow: 0 0 1px #2196F3;
}
input:checked + .slider:before {
 -webkit-transform: translateX(26px);
 -ms-transform: translateX(26px);
 transform: translateX(26px);
}
/* Rounded sliders */
.slider.round {
 border-radius: 34px;
}
.slider.round:before {
 border-radius: 50%;
}
