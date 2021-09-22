Replace + with a blank space and replace %40 with @ in Javascript from Get method form

I’m using getQueryVariable(“FirstAndLastName”); to get data from a URL which gets that data from a form using the Get method. How do I use JS to replace the + between words with a blank space, and replace the %40 with @ when I save them as variables?
decodeURI() - JavaScript | MDN (mozilla.org)
String.prototype.replace() - JavaScript | MDN (mozilla.org)
For some reason this solution worked for me.
That will work in some circumstances, but what if your get request returns other characters that have been encoded?