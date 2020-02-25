Replace href hyperlink

Hi folks could you help…

How can I on load grab this links hyperlink and id store them as separate variables finally replace hyperlink.

Now create onclick event to add link value to that link on click…

<a href="https://www.site.com/friends/action/request/id/21616/" id="friendship838695"> Add to Friends </a>

On page ready needs to be like this:

<a href="javascript://" id="friendship838695"> Add to Friends </a>

OnClick add this restore url value: https://www.site.com/friends/action/request/id/21616/

Thanks