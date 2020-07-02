Replace data in array based on regex

Hey everyone,

I have the next array with data (which is dynamically generated).

Now I want to do some Magic and tweak the array .

array(1) { ["table"]=> array(3) { ["header"]=> array(4) { [0]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(4) "Naam" } [1]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(7) "Functie" } [2]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(13) "Nevenfuncties" } [3]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(34) "Aandachtsgebieden en/of commissies" } } ["caption"]=> bool(false) ["body"]=> array(3) { [0]=> array(4) { [0]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(16) "*|class:orange|*" } [1]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(6) "dsasad" } [2]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(0) "" } [3]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(0) "" } } [1]=> array(4) { [0]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(4) "brrr" } [1]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(6) "adsdsa" } [2]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(0) "" } [3]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(0) "" } } [2]=> array(4) { [0]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(6) "dsasad" } [1]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(6) "dsadas" } [2]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(4) "dsad" } [3]=> array(1) { ["c"]=> string(0) "" } } } } }

When we look at the [‘header’] it contains [‘c’] (the cell data). This can be text, but also a tag.

For example: *|class:orange|* here some text .

Now I want to split those up and overwrite the [‘c’] if it contains ‘|class:orange|’.

So when you have this:

array(1) { ["c"]=> string(7) "*|class:orange|* hello" }

It would become this:

array(2) { ["c"]=> string(7) "hello", ["class"]=> string(7) "orange", }

This way I could split the class and add it to the array. But I am stuck at the preg_match.

foreach ($table as &$row) { foreach ($row['header'] as &$header) { // $header['class'] = 123; preg_match('/\*\|class:([^\|])\|\*/', $header['c'], $matches); } }

I need to do 2 things

Add an attribute to the array ($header[‘class’]) with the class after class:example.

I need to replace the $header[‘c’] so it does not contain *|class:orange|* and only the rest of the text.

How can I do this , besides that, I think that my regex is incorrect (and I think I also need to use a preg_replace).