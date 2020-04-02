Replace data in array based on regex

Hey everyone,
I have the next array with data (which is dynamically generated).
Now I want to do some Magic and tweak the array .
array(1) {
["table"]=>
array(3) {
["header"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(4) "Naam"
}
[1]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(7) "Functie"
}
[2]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(13) "Nevenfuncties"
}
[3]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(34) "Aandachtsgebieden en/of commissies"
}
}
["caption"]=>
bool(false)
["body"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(16) "*|class:orange|*"
}
[1]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(6) "dsasad"
}
[2]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(0) ""
}
[3]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(0) ""
}
}
[1]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(4) "brrr"
}
[1]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(6) "adsdsa"
}
[2]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(0) ""
}
[3]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(0) ""
}
}
[2]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(6) "dsasad"
}
[1]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(6) "dsadas"
}
[2]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(4) "dsad"
}
[3]=>
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(0) ""
}
}
}
}
}
When we look at the [‘header’] it contains [‘c’] (the cell data). This can be text, but also a tag.
For example:
*|class:orange|* here some text.
Now I want to split those up and overwrite the [‘c’] if it contains ‘|class:orange|’.
So when you have this:
array(1) {
["c"]=>
string(7) "*|class:orange|* hello"
}
It would become this:
array(2) {
["c"]=>
string(7) "hello",
["class"]=>
string(7) "orange",
}
This way I could split the class and add it to the array. But I am stuck at the preg_match.
foreach ($table as &$row) {
foreach ($row['header'] as &$header) {
// $header['class'] = 123;
preg_match('/\*\|class:([^\|])\|\*/', $header['c'], $matches);
}
}
I need to do 2 things
- Add an attribute to the array ($header[‘class’]) with the class after class:example.
- I need to replace the $header[‘c’] so it does not contain
*|class:orange|*and only the rest of the text.
How can I do this , besides that, I think that my regex is incorrect (and I think I also need to use a preg_replace).