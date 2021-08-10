Repeating a gradient

asasass: asasass: In that demo, are the boxes infinite, as in, it goes on forever, or are there only a certain number of boxes?

Yes they go on forever.

That code just creates one box. The background-size :sets the size of it and then the background-repeat repeats that size forever.

asasass: asasass: Also, can white space be added between the boxes?

You’d have to create that as a transparent (or white) border added into the mix.

asasass: asasass: How would I put my box code in there?

You would have to modify it to use your colours and your measurements.

The box is basically built up like a cross section. The first gradient line across the top can be one color then the next line would be 10px of the top color followed by 150px of the first inner color followed by 10px of the top color.

e.g.

col1… col1…col1

col1…col2…col1

col1.col2 …col3 …col2…col1

col1.col2 .col3 …col4…col3.col2…col1

…and so on like a meat slicer.

Except it’s a little more complicated than that as you need transparent sections to allow each colour to show properly. That’s why the demo was done in SCSS so it can be automated and would be the way to go about changing it.

Unfortunately I don’t have a couple of hours to spare this weekend to play around with it.