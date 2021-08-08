Repeating a gradient

As far as I can tell yes only circles or ellipses. Liner gradients are in lines or angles not patterns.
Slightly shorter way using box-shadow again
I’m trying to do this.
You said it can’t be done.
What is this exactly?
That’s just three of the same boxes in a row?
What’s different about that image that you haven’t achieved already?
In this code the gradient is able to repeat itself.
https://jsfiddle.net/utm29kce/
I was trying to do that with the square.
You mean you want multiple instances of that square box. It’s very confusing because we’ve been talking about repeating the gradient to make one square box not multiple boxes.
I think you can do it with background-repeat but its very verbose as you have to draw the box in. detail.
Here’s a pen I found that seems to do what you ask for.
It came from this site.
How come the one with the circle uses less code?
Wouldn’t that be the ideal way to do it?
But with a square instead.
Because there is a specific value that allows circles to be repeated or ellipses but not squares (as far as I can tell).
Don’t ask me why but I guess its not as easy as circles to implement in the specs.
I know that when it is changed from radical to linear it works.
or maybe it is easy to do with lines also.
https://jsfiddle.net/jxq3zykn/1/
body{
background: linear-gradient(#80f20d 5%, transparent 6%, transparent 20%, #0d46f2 21%, #0d46f2 30%, transparent 31%, transparent 40%, #80f20d 41%, #80f20d 50%, transparent 51%), white;
background-size: 180px 180px;
background-position: 0 0;
}
No it won’t be easy to do with lines because they just repeat across as single lines. You would need to do as shown in that demo and add multiple lines with different color stops to achieve the square design.
In that demo, are the boxes infinite, as in, it goes on forever, or are there only a certain number of boxes?
How would I put my box code in there?
Also, can white space be added between the boxes?
I am confused on how to do that.
The demo you provided.
https://jsfiddle.net/1w2b96jh/
I am so confused.
background: linear-gradient(teal, teal) center / 10px 10px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 20px 20px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(orange, orange) center / 30px 30px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 40px 40px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(teal, teal) center / 50px 50px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 60px 60px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(orange, orange) center / 70px 70px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 80px 80px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(teal, teal) center / 90px 90px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 100px 100px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(orange, orange) center / 110px 110px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 120px 120px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(teal, teal) center / 130px 130px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 140px 140px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(orange, orange) center / 150px 150px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(black, black) center / 160px 160px no-repeat,
linear-gradient(teal, teal) center / 170px 170px no-repeat;
Yes they go on forever.
That code just creates one box. The background-size :sets the size of it and then the background-repeat repeats that size forever.
You’d have to create that as a transparent (or white) border added into the mix.
You would have to modify it to use your colours and your measurements.
The box is basically built up like a cross section. The first gradient line across the top can be one color then the next line would be 10px of the top color followed by 150px of the first inner color followed by 10px of the top color.
e.g.
col1… col1…col1
col1…col2…col1
col1.col2 …col3 …col2…col1
col1.col2 .col3 …col4…col3.col2…col1
…and so on like a meat slicer.
Except it’s a little more complicated than that as you need transparent sections to allow each colour to show properly. That’s why the demo was done in SCSS so it can be automated and would be the way to go about changing it.
Unfortunately I don’t have a couple of hours to spare this weekend to play around with it.
To create that, the background size would need to be this.
background-size: 165px 165px;
The codepen demo I linked to is more or less the same as that image except you have more borders to cope with.
It is certainly possible if you invest the time to modify it.
As I said I’m not at my own computer for a couple of days so don’t have time to prove the point. It is a very long winded way to achieve what you want and maybe the job for a simple image or svg.
I’m going to modify it and try to get as far I can.
First organize the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/7s80jd64/
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #36B1BF 0, #36B1BF 0.33em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.33em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #36B1BF 0, #36B1BF 0.33em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.33em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 0.33em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.33em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 0.66em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.66em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 0.33em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.33em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 0.66em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.66em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 0.66em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.66em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 0.99em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.99em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 0.66em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.66em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 0.99em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.99em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 0.99em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.99em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 1.32em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.32em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 0.99em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0.99em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 1.32em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.32em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 1.32em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.32em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 1.65em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.65em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 1.32em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.32em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 1.65em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.65em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #36B1BF 0, #36B1BF 1.65em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.65em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #36B1BF 0, #36B1BF 1.98em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.98em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #36B1BF 0, #36B1BF 1.65em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.65em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #36B1BF 0, #36B1BF 1.98em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.98em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 1.98em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.98em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 2.31em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.31em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 1.98em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 1.98em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #4AD9D9 0, #4AD9D9 2.31em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.31em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 2.31em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.31em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 2.64em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.64em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 2.31em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.31em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #E9F1DF 0, #E9F1DF 2.64em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.64em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 2.64em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.64em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 2.97em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.97em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 2.64em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.64em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F5A503 0, #F5A503 2.97em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.97em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to left, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 2.97em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.97em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 3.3em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 3.3em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 2.97em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 2.97em) 0 0,
linear-gradient(to top, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 0, #F2385A 0, #F2385A 3.3em, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 3.3em) 0 0;
This is not as exact as you\d like but its the best you’re going to get from me
This works.
https://jsfiddle.net/g3do25pw/
body {
background-image:
linear-gradient(to bottom, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(to right, teal 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 10px, #0000 10px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 10px, #0000 10px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, orange 15px, #0000 15px),
linear-gradient(to left, orange 10px, #0000 10px),
linear-gradient(to top, orange 10px, #0000 10px),
linear-gradient(to right, orange 15px, #0000 15px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 20px, #0000 20px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 15px, #0000 15px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 15px, #0000 15px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 20px, #0000 20px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, teal 25px, #0000 25px),
linear-gradient(to left, teal 20px, #0000 20px),
linear-gradient(to top, teal 20px, #0000 20px),
linear-gradient(to right, teal 25px, #0000 25px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 30px, #0000 30px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 25px, #0000 25px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 25px, #0000 25px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 30px, #0000 30px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, orange 35px, #0000 35px),
linear-gradient(to left, orange 30px, #0000 30px),
linear-gradient(to top, orange 30px, #0000 30px),
linear-gradient(to right, orange 35px, #0000 35px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 40px, #0000 40px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 35px, #0000 35px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 35px, #0000 35px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 40px, #0000 40px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, teal 45px, #0000 45px),
linear-gradient(to left, teal 40px, #0000 40px),
linear-gradient(to top, teal 40px, #0000 40px),
linear-gradient(to right, teal 45px, #0000 45px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 50px, #0000 50px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 45px, #0000 45px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 45px, #0000 45px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 50px, #0000 50px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, orange 55px, #0000 55px),
linear-gradient(to left, orange 50px, #0000 50px),
linear-gradient(to top, orange 50px, #0000 50px),
linear-gradient(to right, orange 55px, #0000 55px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 60px, #0000 60px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 55px, #0000 55px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 55px, #0000 55px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 60px, #0000 60px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, teal 65px, #0000 65px),
linear-gradient(to left, teal 60px, #0000 60px),
linear-gradient(to top, teal 60px, #0000 60px),
linear-gradient(to right, teal 65px, #0000 65px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 70px, #0000 70px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 65px, #0000 65px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 65px, #0000 65px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 70px, #0000 70px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, orange 75px, #0000 75px),
linear-gradient(to left, orange 70px, #0000 70px),
linear-gradient(to top, orange 70px, #0000 70px),
linear-gradient(to right, orange 75px, #0000 75px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, black 80px, #0000 80px),
linear-gradient(to left, black 75px, #0000 75px),
linear-gradient(to top, black 75px, #0000 75px),
linear-gradient(to right, black 80px, #0000 80px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, teal 85px, #0000 85px),
linear-gradient(to left, teal 85px, #0000 85px);
background-size: 165px 165px;
/* background-position: 0 0; default */
/* background-repeat: repeat; default */
}
Here is a way using SVG
Taking this
https://jsfiddle.net/qd5net2v/
<svg class="box6" width="165" height="165" viewBox="0 0 165 165">
<rect x="0" y="0" width="165" height="165" fill="teal" />
<rect x="5" y="5" width="160" height="160" fill="black" />
<rect x="10" y="10" width="150" height="150" fill="orange" />
<rect x="15" y="15" width="140" height="140" fill="black" />
<rect x="20" y="20" width="130" height="130" fill="teal" />
<rect x="25" y="25" width="120" height="120" fill="black" />
<rect x="30" y="30" width="110" height="110" fill="orange" />
<rect x="35" y="35" width="100" height="100" fill="black" />
<rect x="40" y="40" width="90" height="90" fill="teal" />
<rect x="45" y="45" width="80" height="80" fill="black" />
<rect x="50" y="50" width="70" height="70" fill="orange" />
<rect x="55" y="55" width="60" height="60" fill="black" />
<rect x="60" y="60" width="50" height="50" fill="teal" />
<rect x="65" y="65" width="40" height="40" fill="black" />
<rect x="70" y="70" width="30" height="30" fill="orange" />
<rect x="75" y="75" width="20" height="20" fill="black" />
<rect x="80" y="80" width="10" height="10" fill="teal" />
</svg>
Converting it to a data:image/svg+xml
https://jsfiddle.net/Lbkfurgh/
body {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='165' height='165' viewBox='0 0 165 165'><rect x='0' y='0' width='165' height='165' fill='teal' /><rect x='5' y='5' width='160' height='160' fill='black' /><rect x='10' y='10' width='150' height='150' fill='orange' /><rect x='15' y='15' width='140' height='140' fill='black' /><rect x='20' y='20' width='130' height='130' fill='teal' /><rect x='25' y='25' width='120' height='120' fill='black' /><rect x='30' y='30' width='110' height='110' fill='orange' /><rect x='35' y='35' width='100' height='100' fill='black' /><rect x='40' y='40' width='90' height='90' fill='teal' /><rect x='45' y='45' width='80' height='80' fill='black' /><rect x='50' y='50' width='70' height='70' fill='orange' /><rect x='55' y='55' width='60' height='60' fill='black' /><rect x='60' y='60' width='50' height='50' fill='teal' /><rect x='65' y='65' width='40' height='40' fill='black' /><rect x='70' y='70' width='30' height='30' fill='orange' /><rect x='75' y='75' width='20' height='20' fill='black' /><rect x='80' y='80' width='10' height='10' fill='teal' /></svg>");
}