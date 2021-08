How would I be able to repeat a gradient like how this one is?

https://jsfiddle.net/utm29kce/

body{ background: radial-gradient(#80f20d 5%, transparent 6%, transparent 20%, #0d46f2 21%, #0d46f2 30%, transparent 31%, transparent 40%, #80f20d 41%, #80f20d 50%, transparent 51%), white; background-size: 180px 180px; background-position: 0 0; }

With one of these?

https://jsfiddle.net/Lumhjv08/