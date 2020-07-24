Renewal options

HTML & CSS
Hello. I am diving back into things after a much needed break.

My next challenge is creating a subscription renewal page.

Here is a mock-up of part of the page…

Looking at these two boxes, it seems to me that using an old-fashioned HTML table would be the way to go.

What are your thoughts?

As per a conversation last month, I’ve decided not to go out of my way to do responsive design since most of my website is not responsive. At the same time, if making one of these last pages responsive is easier (or not a big deal) then I might as well do so.

How would you tackle the above mock-up?

P.S. In the first box, the layout is static, but in the second box it is best to think of things as “rows” which could vary from 1 row up to 3 rows depending on what kind of plan the member currently has. This is probably why I think of these as tables!

Can you supply the source for the full page?

Make use of Bootstrap grids which is better for responsive site design

I don’t have a web page yet, and am not sure how to best tackle things for this latest problem…

Before I start laying out my page, I would like to get a sense if using HTML tables is oaky for this, or if there is a better approach.

The only thing else I’d know to do would be to use a DIV to create a “row” and then use DIV’s for each element inside the row and maybe make them block-inline?!