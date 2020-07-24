Renewal options

Hello. I am diving back into things after a much needed break.

My next challenge is creating a subscription renewal page.

Here is a mock-up of part of the page…

Looking at these two boxes, it seems to me that using an old-fashioned HTML table would be the way to go.

What are your thoughts?

As per a conversation last month, I’ve decided not to go out of my way to do responsive design since most of my website is not responsive. At the same time, if making one of these last pages responsive is easier (or not a big deal) then I might as well do so.

How would you tackle the above mock-up?

P.S. In the first box, the layout is static, but in the second box it is best to think of things as “rows” which could vary from 1 row up to 3 rows depending on what kind of plan the member currently has. This is probably why I think of these as tables!