Rendering problem in text

HTML & CSS
1

Good morning,

I would like to have the same result in my

tag and I don’t see where I forgot something, although I indicated “Roboto”

Do you have an idea?

result I would like to obtain
Sans titre

my rendering

Sans titre2
Sans titre2730×448 59.1 KB

my css

* {
    margin: 0px;
    padding: 0px;
    box-sizing: border-box;
}

body {
    font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}

nav li {
    list-style: none;
    margin-right: 40px;
    font-size: 18px;
}

h1 {
    margin-left: 40px;
}

header a {
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #383838;
}

header a:hover {
    color: #6ab5d0;
}

header {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    background-color: gray;
    padding: 20px;
    align-items: center;
    position: fixed;
    width: 100%;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75);
}

nav ul {
    display: flex;
}

.landing {
    background-color: #383838;
    padding: 130px 60px 60px 20px;
}

.half {
    display: grid;
    grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
    grid-template-rows: 1fr;
}

.part1 p {
    color: white;
    font-size: 3rem;
    font-weight: 100;
    margin: 25px;
}

.part1 img {
    float: left;
    padding: 0px 20px;
}

.part1 {
    display: flex;
    flex-direction: column;
}

.part2 {
    padding-top: 50px;
    text-align: right;
}

.part2 img {
    margin: 5px;
}