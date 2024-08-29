Rendering problem in text

Good morning,
I would like to have the same result in my
tag and I don’t see where I forgot something, although I indicated “Roboto”
Do you have an idea?
result I would like to obtain
my rendering
my css
* {
margin: 0px;
padding: 0px;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}
nav li {
list-style: none;
margin-right: 40px;
font-size: 18px;
}
h1 {
margin-left: 40px;
}
header a {
text-decoration: none;
color: #383838;
}
header a:hover {
color: #6ab5d0;
}
header {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
background-color: gray;
padding: 20px;
align-items: center;
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75);
}
nav ul {
display: flex;
}
.landing {
background-color: #383838;
padding: 130px 60px 60px 20px;
}
.half {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
grid-template-rows: 1fr;
}
.part1 p {
color: white;
font-size: 3rem;
font-weight: 100;
margin: 25px;
}
.part1 img {
float: left;
padding: 0px 20px;
}
.part1 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.part2 {
padding-top: 50px;
text-align: right;
}
.part2 img {
margin: 5px;
}