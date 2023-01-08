Render each object from array which is on an object

JavaScript
#1

I think this probably has a simple solution but I’ve been trying for hours and I can’t figure it out. I have an array with objects that have properties:

contactInfo = {
addresses: [
{
   addressLine1: "32030 Ortiz Fords"
   city: "Port Devon"
   country: "Guadeloupe"
   addressType: "BUSINESS"
},
{
   addressLine1: "333 High Street"
   city: "New York"
   country: "USA"
   addressType: "PERSONAL"
}]
}

I’m trying to output each address in it’s own div, like:

<div>
Business Address:
32030 Ortiz Fords
Port Devon
Guadeloupe
<div/>

<div>
Personal Address:
333 High Street
New York
USA
<div/>

But every solution I come up with ends up outputting BOTH addressLine1’s after one another, then both cities after one another, then both countries after one another, like:

const allAddresses = primaryContact.address.map((address) => ({
    address,
  }));


{allAddresses
    .map((address) => address)
    .map((address) => {
     return (
     <div key={address.address.id}>
    {address.address.addressLine1}
    {address.address.city}
    {address.address.country}
     </div>
     );
})}

I’ve tried using forEach, like:

{allPrimaryAddress.map((address) => {address.address}).forEach((address)=> {
                    return (
                      {address.address.addressLine1}
                      {address.address.city}
                      {address.address.city}
                    )
))}

but this won’t even output to the DOM because the entire thing shows as an error in VSCode. Also, I’m using typescript but I figured I’d try out this forum. Any one know how to do this?