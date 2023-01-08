Render each object from array which is on an object

I think this probably has a simple solution but I’ve been trying for hours and I can’t figure it out. I have an array with objects that have properties:

contactInfo = { addresses: [ { addressLine1: "32030 Ortiz Fords" city: "Port Devon" country: "Guadeloupe" addressType: "BUSINESS" }, { addressLine1: "333 High Street" city: "New York" country: "USA" addressType: "PERSONAL" }] }

I’m trying to output each address in it’s own div, like:

<div> Business Address: 32030 Ortiz Fords Port Devon Guadeloupe <div/> <div> Personal Address: 333 High Street New York USA <div/>

But every solution I come up with ends up outputting BOTH addressLine1’s after one another, then both cities after one another, then both countries after one another, like:

const allAddresses = primaryContact.address.map((address) => ({ address, })); {allAddresses .map((address) => address) .map((address) => { return ( <div key={address.address.id}> {address.address.addressLine1} {address.address.city} {address.address.country} </div> ); })}

I’ve tried using forEach, like:

{allPrimaryAddress.map((address) => {address.address}).forEach((address)=> { return ( {address.address.addressLine1} {address.address.city} {address.address.city} ) ))}

but this won’t even output to the DOM because the entire thing shows as an error in VSCode. Also, I’m using typescript but I figured I’d try out this forum. Any one know how to do this?