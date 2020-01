Hi there,

I am trying to remove the span after a specific link in a breadcrumb trail.

This is the span I am trying to remove. I also have the link above it removed through CSS, but I can’t work out how to remove the first span.test only from the code,

I have tried this, but it’s not working:

div.container.breadcrumbs > span > span a.job + span.test{ display: none }

Can anyone help with what I have wrong?

Thank you.