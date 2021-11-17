Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I changed uiCoverPlayerFacade to coverUIPlayerFacade instead.
Cover is first, the stuff that happens inside is the manageUI
That’s why I changed the order.
I asked a question here asking about the usage of the camelCase method where abreviations are used because I wasn’t sure.
Order of Functions:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = (function coverUiPlayerFacade()
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
Inside the init function I placed manageCover at the top.
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
manageUI.init({});
}
Either of these can be used:
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
const players = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade() {
Which was explained here to me.
Step 6 https://jsfiddle.net/6pwqLtzj/
Full Code:
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
manageUI.init({});
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
init
};
}());
players.init();
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
players.add(".playa", {});
players.add(".playb", {});
players.add(".playc", {});
players.add(".playd", {});
players.add(".playe", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
players.add(".playf", {});
players.add(".playg", {});
players.add(".playh", {});
players.add(".playi", {});
}