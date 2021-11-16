Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Currently when removing the player, the removePlayer function does too little, and the removePlayerHandler does too much.

Here they both are:

function removePlayer(player) { player.destroy(); console.log("removePlayer"); } function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player); }

The first problem is managePlayer.remove, as we are already in the managePlayer code. managePlayer.remove should be replaced with just removePlayer instead.

We can then remove the remove: removePlayer from the returned object at end of managePlayer code.

The next thing to do is to figure out how the removePlayerHandler can understand that there is no player to remove, so that it doesn’t try to do it again. We can use the existence of wrapper.player to determine that, where a guard clause is used to stop things happening when wrapper.player doesn’t exist.

But before we go ahead and do that, we must make sure that wrapper.player is actually removed. We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player. To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player. We can then call [s]replacePlayer[/s ]removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player

Once that is done, we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player.

That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.