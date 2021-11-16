Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

JavaScript
#75

Step 2

Above the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function create a players module. I like to give module function a name of uiCoverPlayerFacade which helps to give us direct information about what that module does.

I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/t3qkcpz9/1/

const uiCoverPlayerFacade = (function makeUiCoverPlayerFacade() {


  return {
    add,
    init
  };
}());

players.init();
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {

But I am not seeing this error:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘init’) at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

Did I create the module the wrong way?

const uiCoverPlayerFacade = (function makeUiCoverPlayerFacade() {


  return {
    add,
    init
  };
}());
#76

You’ve done too much there. Each step is deliberately designed to be small and simple. The smaller the steps, the harder it is to mess things up.

The variable name after const should be just players instead. Remove the return statement, and the errors will then direct you precisely to what needs to be done.

2 Likes
#77

Step 2 https://jsfiddle.net/2rj3m5da/

const players  = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade () {

}());

players.init();
#78

Step 3

That tells us that we need to create an init function inside of the facade module.

Means do this: https://jsfiddle.net/0xc4kjbn/

const players = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade() {

  function init() {
    manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

    manageUI.init({});

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container",
      playButton: ".thePlay"
    });
  }

  return {
    init
  };
#79

Step 4 https://jsfiddle.net/y93tcenj/2/

Step 5 https://jsfiddle.net/y93tcenj/3/

#80

I changed uiCoverPlayerFacade to coverUIPlayerFacade instead.

Cover is first, the stuff that happens inside is the manageUI

That’s why I changed the order.

I asked a question here asking about the usage of the camelCase method where abreviations are used because I wasn’t sure.

Order of Functions:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = (function coverUiPlayerFacade() 
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {

Inside the init function I placed manageCover at the top.

    function init() {
    
            manageCover.init({
            container: ".container",
            playButton: ".thePlay"
        });
    
        manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

        manageUI.init({});
    }

Either of these can be used:

const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
const players = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade() {

Which was explained here to me.

Step 6 https://jsfiddle.net/6pwqLtzj/

Full Code:

 const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {

   function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
     const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
     const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
     manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
   }

   function init() {

     manageCover.init({
       container: ".container",
       playButton: ".thePlay"
     });

     manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

     manageUI.init({});
   }

   return {
     add: addPlayer,
     init
   };
 }());

 players.init();

 function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {

   players.add(".playa", {});
   players.add(".playb", {});
   players.add(".playc", {});
   players.add(".playd", {});
   players.add(".playe", {
     playerVars: {
       playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
     }
   });
   players.add(".playf", {});
   players.add(".playg", {});
   players.add(".playh", {});
   players.add(".playi", {});
 }
#81

Step 6 I made a change here: https://jsfiddle.net/fy9do0ab/

The order of the init function, instead, should be, I think.

manageCover.init comes first.

Then: manageUI.init

Then: manageUI.addExitHandlers

First: manageCover is seen.

Click the cover: manageUI.init takes over.

Then to exit, this happens next: manageUI.addExitHandlers

The order is now:

   function init() {

     manageCover.init({
       container: ".container",
       playButton: ".thePlay"
     });

     manageUI.init({});

     manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

   }
#82

What is the reason why .container was chosen here and not .inner-container?

Both work in the code, but why was one chosen over the other?

or, would .inner-container be a better choice?

This one uses: .container https://jsfiddle.net/fy9do0ab/

This one uses: .inner-container https://jsfiddle.net/zc5g6Lxs/

Javascript

function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    const el = evt.target;
    const container = el.closest(".container");
    const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
    managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
  }

Html

<div class="container with-curtain">
    <button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
      <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
        <g id="play">
          <title>Play</title>
          <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
          <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
        </g>
      </svg>
    </button>
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        <div class="wrap">
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          <div class="panel-left"></div>
          <div class="panel-right"></div>
        </div>
      </div>
      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg class="exitsvg" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
            <path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>
    </div>
  </div>
#83

Does manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

Belong in here?

   function init() {

     manageCover.init({
       container: ".container",
       playButton: ".thePlay"
     });

     manageUI.init({});

     manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

   }

Should it be placed here instead? https://jsfiddle.net/m374vbfy/

 const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {

  manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);

   function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
     const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
     const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
     manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
   }
#84

It goes in the init section as that is the place for code that should only ever be run once.

1 Like
#85

What about this question I had. post #82

I was wondering why .container was chosen and not .inner-container as .inner-container is closer to .wrap than .container is in the html.

.container

<div class="container with-curtain">
    <button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
      <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
        <g id="play">
          <title>Play</title>
          <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
          <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
        </g>
      </svg>
    </button>

.inner-container

This one is closest to .wrap

    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        <div class="wrap">
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
        </div>

All querySelector is doing is finding any child with the wrap class.

Wouldn’t it make sense then to go with the one that is the closest to wrap?

.inner-container?

#87

When going up to a parent element, it’s best to pick the highest useful location possible. That way when other future requirements have you needing to search within it for other things, you can continue to use the same reference.

1 Like
#88

There is currently an issue with the removePlayer function I just noticed now.

The removePlayer function fires multiple times.

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/3dorxhnm/

To reproduce, when the exit button appears on the screen, click it multiple times.

Clicking on the exit button multiple times causes the event to be fired multiple times.

How do I prevent that, so that it only fires 1 time?

This was my attempt at fixing, or, trying to fix the issue of preventing the event from firing multiple times.

It works, but is this how you would do it, or would it be done a different way?

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/67o31k8g/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  let removed = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
    removed = false;

    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
  }

  function removePlayer(player) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      player.destroy();
      console.log("removePlayer");
    }
  }
}());

According to this, I used the Protection Flag method.

Is that a good way?

#89

Currently when removing the player, the removePlayer function does too little, and the removePlayerHandler does too much.

Here they both are:

  function removePlayer(player) {
      player.destroy(); 
      console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    const el = evt.target;
    const container = el.closest(".container");
    const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
    managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
  }

The first problem is managePlayer.remove, as we are already in the managePlayer code. managePlayer.remove should be replaced with just removePlayer instead.

We can then remove the remove: removePlayer from the returned object at end of managePlayer code.

The next thing to do is to figure out how the removePlayerHandler can understand that there is no player to remove, so that it doesn’t try to do it again. We can use the existence of wrapper.player to determine that, where a guard clause is used to stop things happening when wrapper.player doesn’t exist.

But before we go ahead and do that, we must make sure that wrapper.player is actually removed. We can do that by changing removePlayer so that it’s called with wrapper instead of player. To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player. We can then call [s]replacePlayer[/s ]removePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player

Once that is done, we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player.

That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.

1 Like
#90

managePlayer.remove should be replaced with just removePlayer instead.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2p84nzjg/

We can then remove the remove: removePlayer from the returned object at end of managePlayer code.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2p84nzjg/1/

I am up to here:

To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player. We can then call replacePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/j0cemuho/

Also, I think you meant, removePlayer, not replacePlayer, only because you never mentioned anything about a replacePlayer.

I messed something up in the last code, I have to go back and fix.

I fixed the last link.

Once that is done, we can then in the removePlayer code also delete wrapper.player.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/j0cemuho/

I am up to here where I got stuck:

That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.

The guard clause would be this, right?

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
      if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      destroy(); 
      console.log("removePlayer");
  }
}

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/mtaLfxru/

What does this mean?

defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player.

I keep messing up.

To do that we change the function parameter from player to wrapper, and update player inside of the function to be wrapper.player.

I did that here:

https://jsfiddle.net/nxakoLju/1/

  function removePlayer(wrapper) {
      wrapper.player.destroy(); 
      console.log("removePlayer");
  }

We can then call replacePlayer with wrapper instead of wrapper.player

I think you meant removePlayer.

This then becomes: removePlayer(wrapper.player);

This? removePlayer(wrapper);

#91

That lets us then add a guard clause inside the removePlayerHandler function just after defining the wrapper variable, checking if we have wrapper.player. If we do have that, we can then call the removePlayer function.

Didn’t you tell me to remove wrapper.player ?

destroy is not defined

https://jsfiddle.net/nxakoLju/2/

let removed = false;

function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      destroy();
      console.log("removePlayer");
    }
  }

Doesn’t destroy(); need to be defined?

player.destroy():Void

Removes the <iframe> containing the player.

https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference

I am stuck here.

How does destroy(); work in the code if it can’t be defined?

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tcz4j639/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
   removed = false;

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
    }
  }
#92

Sorry no. The guard clause goes in the handler function.

#93

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/tcz4j639/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
let removed = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
   removed = false;

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
    }
  }

destroy is not defined

#94

Yes that’s right. That is why it’s important to use the guard clause to check for wrapper.player - because only if it exists should we call the removePlayer function.

#95

I am receiving this error: How is this fixed?

wrapper.destroy is not a function

https://jsfiddle.net/0254ohay/2/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  let removed = false;

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
    removed = false;

 function removePlayer(wrapper) {
    wrapper.destroy();
    console.log("removePlayer");
  }

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    if (!removed) {
      removed = true;
      const el = evt.target;
      const container = el.closest(".container");
      const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
      removePlayer(wrapper);
    }
  }