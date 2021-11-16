Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

What is the reason why
.container was chosen here and not
.inner-container?
Both work in the code, but why was one chosen over the other?
or, would
.inner-container be a better choice?
This one uses:
.container https://jsfiddle.net/fy9do0ab/
This one uses:
.inner-container https://jsfiddle.net/zc5g6Lxs/
Javascript
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
Html
<div class="container with-curtain">
<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg class="exitsvg" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
<path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
</div>
</div>