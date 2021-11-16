Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Nope, those are all too long. This is going to be facade module, designed purely to make it easier for us to use and understand the player, and how it interacts with the cover and the UI.

We will deliberately use errors to help us with this, so that you can get immediate feedback about if you’re on track or not.

Because the facade module is designed to be easy for us to use, it will just be called players. Using player is not suitable because we have already used that to refer to an instance of the player instead. We can then have two public methods in that facade module called init and add. Init does the things that must only be done once when loading the page, the add does the things to add a player which can be one multiple times.

Step 1: So first, we can add to the top of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function a statement saying players.init();

That gives us an error message of:

Uncaught ReferenceError: players is not defined at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

which helps to give us immediate direction about what next to do. In this case it is to add players. Above the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function create a players module. I like to give module function a name of uiCoverPlayerFacade which helps to give us direct information about what that module does.

Step 2: The next error message that you should see is:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'init') at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

which tells us that we need to return an object from the end of the players module to give us a public method called init.

Step 3: We are now given a new error message:

Uncaught ReferenceError: init is not defined at uiCoverPlayerFacade

That tells us that we need to create an init function inside of the facade module. We can now move over code from the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function that can only be run once. That being the UI and Cover init function calls, along with the addExitHandlers function call.

That should result in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function having only the addPlayer function and function calls to addPlayer.

Step 4: The second part of the tidy up can now occur by renaming addPlayer in one of the function calls to players.add instead.

That gives us an error message of:

Uncaught TypeError: players.add is not a function at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

which tells us that we need to add another public method to the facade return called add. We can direct that add public method to an internal function that doesn’t yet exist called addPlayer.

Step 5: We are now given a new error message:

Uncaught ReferenceError: addPlayer is not defined at uiCoverPlayerFacade

That tells us that we need an addPlayer function inside of the facade module. The addPlayer function from onYouTubeIframeAPIReady can be moved (it’s important to move it, not copy) over to the facade module, ideally above the init function that’s already in there.

Step 6: We now get the following error message:

Uncaught ReferenceError: addPlayer is not defined at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

We need to redirect the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function calls to addPlayer to use players.add instead.

There are then no more errors directing us to do anything more, and we have much improved code that nicely takes care of things.