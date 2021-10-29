Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I am trying to make progress, but I am having difficulty understanding what you want me to do.
When you said this:
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
I took that to mean:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
remove stuff in here
});
Maybe what you meant was, only
.exit gets removed.
https://jsfiddle.net/7yjnftbw/
This:
Refers to this?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
How do I do that?
I should try to get one thing fixed, before fixing another thing.
That would mean, getting this t work in the code first.
When you say this:
Are you referring to this:
or this?
What should I be looking at?
function addExitHandlers is in here
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
removePlayer is in here.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
I think I am making things more confusing for myself.
I am confused to the point where I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing, even though you told me, but I still don’t understand.
When you say this:
You’re referring to this I think.
.exit was the object, I removed it.
When you say:
removePlayer gets added to this?
How though?
