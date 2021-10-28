Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

You are so close to the solution there. The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
When I do this:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});
I am receiving an error:
Maximum call stack size exceeded
It appears inside jsfiddle without clicking on anything:
https://jsfiddle.net/pdjmf6u1/
Which of these gets fixed first?
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
How does the
Maximum call stack size exceeded
error get fixed in the code?
I think that error would need to be fixed/resolved first, right?
Google told me this:
I am not sure how to fix that in the code.
Is this not able to be used then?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});
or it can be used, just other things would need to be adjusted in the code in order for it to be able to work in the code?
Please read what I’ve just written about addExitHandlers not having an object. It’s almost as if you have either not understood what I was saying, or you haven’t even read it.
I am trying to make progress, but I am having difficulty understanding what you want me to do.
When you said this:
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
I took that to mean:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
remove stuff in here
});
Maybe what you meant was, only
.exit gets removed.
https://jsfiddle.net/7yjnftbw/
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
This:
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
Refers to this?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
How do I do that?
I should try to get one thing fixed, before fixing another thing.
That would mean, getting this t work in the code first.
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
When you say this:
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
Are you referring to this:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
or this?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
What should I be looking at?
function addExitHandlers is in here
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
removePlayer is in here.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
I think I am making things more confusing for myself.
I am confused to the point where I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing, even though you told me, but I still don’t understand.
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
When you say this:
The addExitHandlers function call
You’re referring to this I think.
.exit was the object, I removed it.
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
When you say:
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function
removePlayer gets added to this?
How though?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
The addExitHandlers function doesn’t change in any way.
It is just the call to addExitHandlers that needs to change. When I said
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. That is exactly what I meant.
Here is the addExitHandlers call that you had with an object.
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
And here is the addExitHandlers call with no object.
manageUI.addExitHandlers();
That’s not enough though. I also said:
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
The removePlayer function is in managePlayer, so managePlayer.removeHandler is used.
Here is the addExitHandlers call where you give removePlayer to it.
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayer);
I am receiving this error again. https://jsfiddle.net/nd1p3bxh/
Maximum call stack size exceeded
How is that resolved in the code?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayer);
The addExitHandlers function call is good. Take a look at the addExitHandlers function itself. You have made a change there that has caused your problem
Also, I have noticed a problem on my end too. Due to the long length of time that this simple adjustment has taken, some details slipped my mind. It’s going to be managePlayer.removePlayerHandler instead of managePlayer.removePlayer
I fixed this line:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
This line gets deleted:
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
from here:
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
Code works now: https://jsfiddle.net/v1junh2s/
Good one. Getting it working is half the work done. The other half of the work is making improvements by cleaning up the code.
The above changes resulted in moving some code into the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function because they had no better place to go. The other half of the work is about giving that code a better place to live.
The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function really should be as simple as init this, init that, and right now it’s a long way away from that.
The manageUI code only deals with the UI. The manageCover code only deals with the cover. The managePlayer code only deals with the player. There are some details about the player on your page that need access to all of them. That justifies a small and specialised module that deals only with connecting those together.
That way we can move code out of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to a proper location, and return the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function back to the simple init code that it should be.
What would the instructions be to do that?
This would be the next thing to do.
The manageUI code only deals with the UI. The manageCover code only deals with the cover. The managePlayer code only deals with the player. There are some details about the player on your page that need access to all of them. That justifies a small and specialised module that deals only with connecting those together.
Here are some names I came up with for the new module.
Maybe you might have a good one to use.
const manageBridgeModule = (function makeManageBridgeModule() {
const manageLinkModule = (function makeManageLinkModule() {
const manageConnectModule = (function makeManageConnectModule() {
const manageJoinModule = (function makeManageJoinModule() {
Nope, those are all too long. This is going to be facade module, designed purely to make it easier for us to use and understand the player, and how it interacts with the cover and the UI.
We will deliberately use errors to help us with this, so that you can get immediate feedback about if you’re on track or not.
Because the facade module is designed to be easy for us to use, it will just be called players. Using player is not suitable because we have already used that to refer to an instance of the player instead. We can then have two public methods in that facade module called init and add. Init does the things that must only be done once when loading the page, the add does the things to add a player which can be one multiple times.
Step 1: So first, we can add to the top of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function a statement saying players.init();
That gives us an error message of:
Uncaught ReferenceError: players is not defined at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
which helps to give us immediate direction about what next to do. In this case it is to add players. Above the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function create a players module. I like to give module function a name of uiCoverPlayerFacade which helps to give us direct information about what that module does.
Step 2: The next error message that you should see is:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'init') at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
which tells us that we need to return an object from the end of the players module to give us a public method called init.
Step 3: We are now given a new error message:
Uncaught ReferenceError: init is not defined at uiCoverPlayerFacade
That tells us that we need to create an init function inside of the facade module. We can now move over code from the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function that can only be run once. That being the UI and Cover init function calls, along with the addExitHandlers function call.
That should result in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function having only the addPlayer function and function calls to addPlayer.
Step 4: The second part of the tidy up can now occur by renaming addPlayer in one of the function calls to players.add instead.
That gives us an error message of:
Uncaught TypeError: players.add is not a function at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
which tells us that we need to add another public method to the facade return called add. We can direct that add public method to an internal function that doesn’t yet exist called addPlayer.
Step 5: We are now given a new error message:
Uncaught ReferenceError: addPlayer is not defined at uiCoverPlayerFacade
That tells us that we need an addPlayer function inside of the facade module. The addPlayer function from onYouTubeIframeAPIReady can be moved (it’s important to move it, not copy) over to the facade module, ideally above the init function that’s already in there.
Step 6: We now get the following error message:
Uncaught ReferenceError: addPlayer is not defined at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
We need to redirect the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function calls to addPlayer to use players.add instead.
There are then no more errors directing us to do anything more, and we have much improved code that nicely takes care of things.
Step 1 https://jsfiddle.net/ge24apsb/
So first, we can add to the top of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function a statement saying players.init();
That gives us an error message of:
Uncaught ReferenceError: players is not defined at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 2
Above the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function create a players module. I like to give module function a name of uiCoverPlayerFacade which helps to give us direct information about what that module does.
I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/t3qkcpz9/1/
const uiCoverPlayerFacade = (function makeUiCoverPlayerFacade() {
return {
add,
init
};
}());
players.init();
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
But I am not seeing this error:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘init’) at onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Did I create the module the wrong way?
const uiCoverPlayerFacade = (function makeUiCoverPlayerFacade() {
return {
add,
init
};
}());
You’ve done too much there. Each step is deliberately designed to be small and simple. The smaller the steps, the harder it is to mess things up.
The variable name after const should be just players instead. Remove the return statement, and the errors will then direct you precisely to what needs to be done.
Step 2 https://jsfiddle.net/2rj3m5da/
const players = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade () {
}());
players.init();
Step 3
That tells us that we need to create an init function inside of the facade module.
Means do this: https://jsfiddle.net/0xc4kjbn/
const players = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade() {
function init() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
manageUI.init({});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
return {
init
};
I changed uiCoverPlayerFacade to coverUIPlayerFacade instead.
Cover is first, the stuff that happens inside is the manageUI
That’s why I changed the order.
I asked a question here asking about the usage of the camelCase method where abreviations are used because I wasn’t sure.
Order of Functions:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = (function coverUiPlayerFacade()
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
Inside the init function I placed manageCover at the top.
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
manageUI.init({});
}
Either of these can be used:
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
const players = (function uiCoverPlayerFacade() {
Which was explained here to me.
Step 6 https://jsfiddle.net/6pwqLtzj/
Full Code:
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
manageUI.init({});
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
init
};
}());
players.init();
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
players.add(".playa", {});
players.add(".playb", {});
players.add(".playc", {});
players.add(".playd", {});
players.add(".playe", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
players.add(".playf", {});
players.add(".playg", {});
players.add(".playh", {});
players.add(".playi", {});
}
Step 6 I made a change here: https://jsfiddle.net/fy9do0ab/
The order of the init function, instead, should be, I think.
manageCover.init comes first.
Then:
manageUI.init
Then:
manageUI.addExitHandlers
First: manageCover is seen.
Click the cover: manageUI.init takes over.
Then to exit, this happens next: manageUI.addExitHandlers
The order is now:
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
}
What is the reason why
.container was chosen here and not
.inner-container?
Both work in the code, but why was one chosen over the other?
or, would
.inner-container be a better choice?
This one uses:
.container https://jsfiddle.net/fy9do0ab/
This one uses:
.inner-container https://jsfiddle.net/zc5g6Lxs/
Javascript
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
Html
<div class="container with-curtain">
<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg class="exitsvg" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
<path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
</div>
</div>