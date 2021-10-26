Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I am trying to make progress, but I am having difficulty understanding what you want me to do.

When you said this:

The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.

I took that to mean:

manageUI.addExitHandlers({ remove stuff in here });

Maybe what you meant was, only .exit gets removed.

https://jsfiddle.net/7yjnftbw/

manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere });

This:

You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.

Refers to this?

function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback) }); addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler); }

How do I do that?

I should try to get one thing fixed, before fixing another thing.

That would mean, getting this t work in the code first.

manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere });

When you say this:

The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.

Are you referring to this:

manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere });

or this?

function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback) }); addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler); }

What should I be looking at?

function addExitHandlers is in here

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() { function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback) }); addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler); }

removePlayer is in here.

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { function removePlayer(player) { player.destroy(); console.log("hit"); }

I think I am making things more confusing for myself.

I am confused to the point where I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing, even though you told me, but I still don’t understand.

The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.

When you say this:

The addExitHandlers function call

You’re referring to this I think.

.exit was the object, I removed it.

manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere });

When you say:

You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function

removePlayer gets added to this?

How though?