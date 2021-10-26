Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

That didn’t work because with your call to that function, you are ignoring something that you shouldn’t ignore.
Look at the actual function and examine the function parameters. There you will find why what you did doesn’t work.
I still don’t understand.
I do understand, this is a function call.
addExitHandlers();
And that
onYouTubeIframeAPIReady should call
addExitHandlers();
Yes, that is a function call.
Let’s try and make the rest of this easy to understand. Here is the function that you are calling. The content of that function is removed as it’s not relevant.
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
...
}
Do you notice a conflict between your function call and the definition of the function?
I don’t know what I am supposed to say.
They are both pointing to the same function.
They are not able to make a connection to each other.
I was making the point that you were using no parameters on a function that expects a parameter.
However, thank you for now clearly expressing the other issue too.
Perhaps this question will help to direct you to a suitable answer.
Inside of which module is the addExitHandlers function located?
This one: manageUI
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
I should do what next?
or, what should that be telling me I should do next?
Yes indeed, so to access things inside of that module, you need to use the public methods of that module. Those public methods are defined in the return statement of that module.
I have this here: https://jsfiddle.net/k5y7sbc9/
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());
Should I be doing something like this?
manageUI.init({
addExitHandlers: ".exit"
});
}
or, am I supposed to be doing something else?
This?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});}
It is the addExitHandlers that you need to access, so manageUI.addExitHandlers(…) is the function that you need to use, with a suitable handler where I put the three dots.
Do you remember what the handler is supposed to be? Details about it are in post #10
Change I made: https://jsfiddle.net/b903zwnx/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
The manageCover should come first, manageUI should come after.
The stuff that is mostly being hidden, that deals with “manageCover”
Which is the first thing that you see.
The stuff that happens inside the cover is the “manageUI”
Then I have this:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
addPlayer(".playa", {});
addPlayer(".playb", {});
addPlayer(".playc", {});
addPlayer(".playd", {});
addPlayer(".playe", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
addPlayer(".playf", {});
addPlayer(".playg", {});
addPlayer(".playh", {});
addPlayer(".playi", {});
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
manageUI.init({});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
But I think you want me to place manageUI.addExitHandlers right under onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/qjh52fgs/
or, should those be placed in a different order?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
addPlayer(".playa", {});
addPlayer(".playb", {});
addPlayer(".playc", {});
addPlayer(".playd", {});
manageUI.init({});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
Do I have this part almost correct?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
I know this is the function that is supposed to connect, make contact with:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
and these: I believe.
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
In order for
player.destroy(), to work, removePlayer would need to be tied into addExitHandlers somehow. I think. I could be wrong.
Two things need to be done:
player.destroy(); needs to work.
And this part needs to be figured out:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
You are so close to the solution there. The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
When I do this:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});
I am receiving an error:
Maximum call stack size exceeded
It appears inside jsfiddle without clicking on anything:
https://jsfiddle.net/pdjmf6u1/
Which of these gets fixed first?
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
How does the
Maximum call stack size exceeded
error get fixed in the code?
I think that error would need to be fixed/resolved first, right?
Google told me this:
I am not sure how to fix that in the code.
Is this not able to be used then?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});
or it can be used, just other things would need to be adjusted in the code in order for it to be able to work in the code?
Please read what I’ve just written about addExitHandlers not having an object. It’s almost as if you have either not understood what I was saying, or you haven’t even read it.
I am trying to make progress, but I am having difficulty understanding what you want me to do.
When you said this:
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
I took that to mean:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
remove stuff in here
});
Maybe what you meant was, only
.exit gets removed.
https://jsfiddle.net/7yjnftbw/
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
This:
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
Refers to this?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
How do I do that?
I should try to get one thing fixed, before fixing another thing.
That would mean, getting this t work in the code first.
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
When you say this:
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
Are you referring to this:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
or this?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
What should I be looking at?
function addExitHandlers is in here
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
removePlayer is in here.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
I think I am making things more confusing for myself.
I am confused to the point where I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing, even though you told me, but I still don’t understand.
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
When you say this:
The addExitHandlers function call
You’re referring to this I think.
.exit was the object, I removed it.
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere
});
When you say:
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function
removePlayer gets added to this?
How though?
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
The addExitHandlers function doesn’t change in any way.
It is just the call to addExitHandlers that needs to change. When I said
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. That is exactly what I meant.
Here is the addExitHandlers call that you had with an object.
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
And here is the addExitHandlers call with no object.
manageUI.addExitHandlers();
That’s not enough though. I also said:
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
The removePlayer function is in managePlayer, so managePlayer.removeHandler is used.
Here is the addExitHandlers call where you give removePlayer to it.
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayer);
Damn straight. You can say that again
/me throws keyboard out of window
I am receiving this error again. https://jsfiddle.net/nd1p3bxh/
Maximum call stack size exceeded
How is that resolved in the code?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayer);
The addExitHandlers function call is good. Take a look at the addExitHandlers function itself. You have made a change there that has caused your problem
Also, I have noticed a problem on my end too. Due to the long length of time that this simple adjustment has taken, some details slipped my mind. It’s going to be managePlayer.removePlayerHandler instead of managePlayer.removePlayer
I fixed this line:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
This line gets deleted:
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
from here:
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
Code works now: https://jsfiddle.net/v1junh2s/
Good one. Getting it working is half the work done. The other half of the work is making improvements to the code.
The above changes resulted in moving some code into the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function because they had no better place to go. The other half of the work is about giving that code a better place to live.
The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function really should be as simple as init this, init that, and right now it’s a long way away from that.
The manageCover code only deals with the cover. The managePlayer code only deals with the player. There are some details about the player on your page that need access to both the player and the cover. That justifies a new section that deals only with those two, called coverPlayer.
That way we can move code out of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to a proper location, and return the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function back to the simple init code that it should be.