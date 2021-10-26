Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Change I made: https://jsfiddle.net/b903zwnx/

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {

The manageCover should come first, manageUI should come after.

The stuff that is mostly being hidden, that deals with “manageCover”

Which is the first thing that you see.

The stuff that happens inside the cover is the “manageUI”

Then I have this:

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement; const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback); } addPlayer(".playa", {}); addPlayer(".playb", {}); addPlayer(".playc", {}); addPlayer(".playd", {}); addPlayer(".playe", { playerVars: { playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g" } }); addPlayer(".playf", {}); addPlayer(".playg", {}); addPlayer(".playh", {}); addPlayer(".playi", {}); manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere: ".exit" }); manageUI.init({}); manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" }); }

But I think you want me to place manageUI.addExitHandlers right under onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/qjh52fgs/

or, should those be placed in a different order?

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere: ".exit" }); function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement; const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback); } addPlayer(".playa", {}); addPlayer(".playb", {}); addPlayer(".playc", {}); addPlayer(".playd", {}); manageUI.init({}); manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" }); }

Do I have this part almost correct?

manageUI.addExitHandlers({ somethinggoeshere: ".exit" });

I know this is the function that is supposed to connect, make contact with:

manageUI.addExitHandlers({

function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback) }); addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler); }

and these: I believe.

function removePlayer(player) { player.destroy(); console.log("hit"); } function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player); }

In order for player.destroy(), to work, removePlayer would need to be tied into addExitHandlers somehow. I think. I could be wrong.

Two things need to be done: player.destroy(); needs to work.

And this part needs to be figured out: