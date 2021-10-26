Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/w6no9cq0/

function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback) }); addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler); } function init() { const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); addClickToExit(exitButtons); } return { addExitHandlers, init }; }());

I don’t understand what this means:

so moving that to the start of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function is a good solution to that.

Something is being added right below this function?

But what is being added, I don’t understand.

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {

You want me to remove addExitHandlers function from manageUI, and place it under onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, I don’t understand what you are having me do there.

I’m confused about that.

Do you want me to do this?