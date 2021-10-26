Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Read further along that very same paragraph and there are instructions on what needs to be done.
I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/w6no9cq0/
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
}
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());
I don’t understand what this means:
so moving that to the start of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function is a good solution to that.
Something is being added right below this function?
But what is being added, I don’t understand.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
You want me to remove addExitHandlers function from manageUI, and place it under onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, I don’t understand what you are having me do there.
I’m confused about that.
Do you want me to do this?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
I want the addExitHandlers function to remain in the manageUI code. You added addExitHandlers to the return statement of manageUI. That is the right thing to do. addExitHandlers is said to be a public method of manageUI.
The addExitHandlers doesn’t get moved or copied to anywhere else. Instead, the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady should now invoke (or run, or call, or execute, they all tend to mean the same thing) that addExitHandlers public method.
I did this, but that did not work. https://jsfiddle.net/4t72jqLp/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(addExitHandlers) {
addExitHandlers();
I then tried this:
Is this what you wanted? https://jsfiddle.net/gpf5qjwb/
manageUI.init({
addExitHandlers: ".exit"
});
}
I don’t think either of those is the right way.
That didn’t work because with your call to that function, you are ignoring something that you shouldn’t ignore.
Look at the actual function and examine the function parameters. There you will find why what you did doesn’t work.
I still don’t understand.
I do understand, this is a function call.
addExitHandlers();
And that
onYouTubeIframeAPIReady should call
addExitHandlers();
Yes, that is a function call.
Let’s try and make the rest of this easy to understand. Here is the function that you are calling. The content of that function is removed as it’s not relevant.
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
...
}
Do you notice a conflict between your function call and the definition of the function?
I don’t know what I am supposed to say.
They are both pointing to the same function.
They are not able to make a connection to each other.
I was making the point that you were using no parameters on a function that expects a parameter.
However, thank you for now clearly expressing the other issue too.
Perhaps this question will help to direct you to a suitable answer.
Inside of which module is the addExitHandlers function located?
This one: manageUI
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
I should do what next?
or, what should that be telling me I should do next?
Yes indeed, so to access things inside of that module, you need to use the public methods of that module. Those public methods are defined in the return statement of that module.
I have this here: https://jsfiddle.net/k5y7sbc9/
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());
Should I be doing something like this?
manageUI.init({
addExitHandlers: ".exit"
});
}
or, am I supposed to be doing something else?
This?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});}
It is the addExitHandlers that you need to access, so manageUI.addExitHandlers(…) is the function that you need to use, with a suitable handler where I put the three dots.
Do you remember what the handler is supposed to be? Details about it are in post #10
Change I made: https://jsfiddle.net/b903zwnx/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
The manageCover should come first, manageUI should come after.
The stuff that is mostly being hidden, that deals with “manageCover”
Which is the first thing that you see.
The stuff that happens inside the cover is the “manageUI”
Then I have this:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
addPlayer(".playa", {});
addPlayer(".playb", {});
addPlayer(".playc", {});
addPlayer(".playd", {});
addPlayer(".playe", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
addPlayer(".playf", {});
addPlayer(".playg", {});
addPlayer(".playh", {});
addPlayer(".playi", {});
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
manageUI.init({});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
But I think you want me to place manageUI.addExitHandlers right under onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/qjh52fgs/
or, should those be placed in a different order?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
addPlayer(".playa", {});
addPlayer(".playb", {});
addPlayer(".playc", {});
addPlayer(".playd", {});
manageUI.init({});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
Do I have this part almost correct?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
I know this is the function that is supposed to connect, make contact with:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
and these: I believe.
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
In order for
player.destroy(), to work, removePlayer would need to be tied into addExitHandlers somehow. I think. I could be wrong.
Two things need to be done:
player.destroy(); needs to work.
And this part needs to be figured out:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
somethinggoeshere: ".exit"
});
You are so close to the solution there. The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
When I do this:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});
I am receiving an error:
Maximum call stack size exceeded
It appears inside jsfiddle without clicking on anything:
https://jsfiddle.net/pdjmf6u1/
Which of these gets fixed first?
You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
How does the
Maximum call stack size exceeded
error get fixed in the code?
I think that error would need to be fixed/resolved first, right?
Google told me this:
I am not sure how to fix that in the code.
Is this not able to be used then?
manageUI.addExitHandlers({});
or it can be used, just other things would need to be adjusted in the code in order for it to be able to work in the code?
Please read what I’ve just written about addExitHandlers not having an object. It’s almost as if you have either not understood what I was saying, or you haven’t even read it.
When you said this:
The addExitHandlers function call doesn’t have an object in there. You only need to give removePlayer to the addExitHandlers function.
I took that to mean:
manageUI.addExitHandlers({
remove stuff in here
});