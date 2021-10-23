Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

Please don’t expect me to scour my way through your code attempting to match it up with the earlier instructions.
You are expected to explain in words about things like where what you got up to and what was done when it stops working.
I am having trouble understanding how to do Step 3 post #10
Step 2 https://jsfiddle.net/n4umbqsa/
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
})
}
Step 3: Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/n4umbqsa/
Next you want me to do this:
Trying to follow these instructions:
I’m stuck trying to understand what you want me to do here:
That resetVideoHandler function can now be moved out to the managePlayer code as a function called removePlayerHandler
Just this part gets removed? and changed to: removePlayerHandler
resetVideo.forEach(function removePlayerHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
I don’t understand how to remove half a function from here leaving the other half of the function in videoPlayer
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
})
}
That would mean, this stays inside videoPlayer?
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
}
And this piece gets removed and added to managePlayer?
resetVideo.forEach(function removePlayerHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
I don’t think I am understanding this correctly.
Does all of this get deleted and removed from videoPlayer?
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
})
}
The next thing you say is this:
And from there, the player parameter isn’t needed anymore, so a callback variable can be used there instead to refer to managePlayer.removeHandler
But in here,
resetVideoHandler() was never changed to:
removePlayerHandler()
So, I’m confused.
// function createResetHandler(player) {
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
...
// createResetHandler(player);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
Which leads me to believe this gets deleted and removed, and is no-longer being used.
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
Well here is the code in the createResetHandler function.
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
});
}
A suitable way to move a function around is to first move it out of the code to somewhere else, such as above the code. That way you can still easily refer to the function.
function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
// video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
// ...
// });
video.addEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
});
}
We can now rename the function to be something else, such as removePlayerHandler
// function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
// video.addEventListener("click", resetVideoHandler);
video.addEventListener("click", removePlayerHandler);
});
}
The removePlayerHandler function can now be easily moved to a different module such as managePlayer (with a suitable public method also being added to the module returns)
const managePlayer = (...
...
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
return {
...
removePlayerHandler
};
}());
and you only need to update the addEventListener line with a reference to the new location.
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", maangePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
});
I followed those instructions here:
Step 3 https://jsfiddle.net/3ej1vz0w/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
});
}
Here I placed
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
under
function removePlayer(player) if that is a good spot for it.
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
In Step 4,
player.destroy(); stops working.
The last time it was working was Step 3 post #25
Step 4 Is reflected at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/4g7qop8L/
This then becomes:
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
});
}
This:
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
Then I did this: Added:
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
To here:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
To know if
player.destroy(); is working or not, the video has to be playing, then the X button gets clicked.
If the video shuts off, that means,
player.destroy(); is working.
After Step 4 was done,
player.destroy(); stops working in the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/4g7qop8L/
This was Step 4’s instructions. post #10
And from there, the player parameter isn’t needed anymore, so a callback variable can be used there instead to refer to managePlayer.removeHandler
// function createResetHandler(player) {
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
...
// createResetHandler(player);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
Step 3 It is working properly.
https://jsfiddle.net/fjhtepmw/
Here I added console.log to it.
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
After Step 4 was done.
Nothing is coming up in console.log after the exit button is clicked.
https://jsfiddle.net/29L85f0r/
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
All that was done in Step 4 was:
This:
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
});
}
Became this:
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
Then I Added:
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
To here:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
In Step 4 I think,
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
Gets placed in here:
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
Even after I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
Still nothing is appearing inside console.log after the exit button is clicked.
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
I’m sorry, but you are calling some things step 3 and step 4, and I’m having a hard time understanding what those refer to because I didn’t put any steps in my post.
Can you please provide details about what you understand step 3 and step 4 to be?
That would have me confused also, sorry.
I gave them steps so it was easy for me to understand.
After I did Step 3,
player.destroy(); continued working.
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
Step 3 post # 19
https://jsfiddle.net/fjhtepmw/
After I did Step 4,
player.destroy(); stopped working.
Step 4 post #10
https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
And from there, the player parameter isn’t needed anymore, so a callback variable can be used there instead to refer to managePlayer.removeHandler
// function createResetHandler(player) {
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
...
// createResetHandler(player);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
I still don’t understand what you mean by step 3 and step 4. Can you please either quote the pieces that you are using for what you call step 3 and step 4, or please explain what you understand them to be in your own words. Thanks.
Following your instructions in post #19
player.destroy(); continued working.
https://jsfiddle.net/fjhtepmw/
Following your instructions in post #10
player.destroy(); stopped working.
https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
These are the instructions I followed in post #10 where
player.destroy(); stopped working.
And from there, the player parameter isn’t needed anymore, so a callback variable can be used there instead to refer to managePlayer.removeHandler
// function createResetHandler(player) {
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
...
// createResetHandler(player);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
To do that, I changed this: post #19
https://jsfiddle.net/fjhtepmw/
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(player);
}
To this: post #10
Where
player.destroy(); stopped working.
https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
I am currently up to this spot in the instructions in post #10
And from there, the player parameter isn’t needed anymore, so a callback variable can be used there instead to refer to managePlayer.removeHandler
// function createResetHandler(player) {
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
}
...
// createResetHandler(player);
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
To do that, I changed this:
https://jsfiddle.net/fjhtepmw/
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(player);
}
To this:
Where
player.destroy(); stopped working.
https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
Am I forgetting to do something?
or, am I doing something wrong?
Am I supposed to do something else after this?
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
Following the instructions in post #10 I am up to implementing post #38
Where I am having difficulty getting this to work in the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
The code runs, but this is not working in the code:
player.destroy(); is not working
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
Sorry I had to stop reading your post here due to confusion. Post #19 has a lot of instructions. Was it after all of the instructions that it continued working? Or something else?
I followed all the instructions in Post #19.
Which is found at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/5svcu71p/
There is no issue with the code there, the code runs, and
player.destroy(); works.
The next thing to follow in the instructions in post #10
Was to do this:
Which I attempted to do in post #38 but was not able to figure it out.
This is the spot in the code where
player.destroy(); stopped working.
https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
I am having difficulty adding this into the code.
Is it more than just adding, copying and pasting this piece in, do other things need to be done also?
If yes, then I don’t know what the other things are.
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
Some reading of the text around that section of code is important because there are things said in there that you need to do.
From here: https://jsfiddle.net/u976nmxv/
Next is this:
And lastly, that createResetHandler shouldn’t be run every time a player is added, but only once when the page is loaded.
What are the instructions on how to do that in the code?
How do I prevent createResetHandler from running every time a player is added?
I am still a little confused as
player.destroy(); is still not currently working in the code.
Should that issue be resolved first before preventing createResetHandler from running every time a player is added?
or is, preventing createResetHandler from running every time a player is added part of
having
player.destroy(); work in the code?
How is this function:
function createResetHandler(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback)
});
createResetHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);
}
Able to make contact to this function?
Is something supposed to be changed in here?
function removePlayer(player) {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
Currently, there is no connection between the two, I don’t believe.
How are both of those functions able to make contact with each other?
or, am I supposed to be doing something else there?