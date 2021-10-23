Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I am having trouble understanding how to do Step 3 post #10

Step 2 https://jsfiddle.net/n4umbqsa/

function createResetHandler(player) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player); }); }) }

Step 3: Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/n4umbqsa/

Next you want me to do this:

Trying to follow these instructions:

I’m stuck trying to understand what you want me to do here:

That resetVideoHandler function can now be moved out to the managePlayer code as a function called removePlayerHandler

Just this part gets removed? and changed to: removePlayerHandler

resetVideo.forEach(function removePlayerHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);

I don’t understand how to remove half a function from here leaving the other half of the function in videoPlayer

function createResetHandler(player) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player); }); }) }

That would mean, this stays inside videoPlayer?

function createResetHandler(player) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); }

And this piece gets removed and added to managePlayer?

resetVideo.forEach(function removePlayerHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);

I don’t think I am understanding this correctly.

Does all of this get deleted and removed from videoPlayer?