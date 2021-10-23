Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

I am having trouble understanding how to do Step 3 post #10
Step 2 https://jsfiddle.net/n4umbqsa/
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
})
}
Step 3: Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/n4umbqsa/
Next you want me to do this:
Trying to follow these instructions:
I’m stuck trying to understand what you want me to do here:
That resetVideoHandler function can now be moved out to the managePlayer code as a function called removePlayerHandler
Just this part gets removed? and changed to: removePlayerHandler
resetVideo.forEach(function removePlayerHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
I don’t understand how to remove half a function from here leaving the other half of the function in videoPlayer
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
})
}
That would mean, this stays inside videoPlayer?
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
}
And this piece gets removed and added to managePlayer?
resetVideo.forEach(function removePlayerHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
I don’t think I am understanding this correctly.
Does all of this get deleted and removed from videoPlayer?
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
});
})
}