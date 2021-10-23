Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

This is the last step where I knew what I was doing. https://jsfiddle.net/a3fuwg96/

After that, I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing.

Is this right? https://jsfiddle.net/n6zhso3u

function createResetHandler(player) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player); }); }) }

After that I did this: where the code stops working. https://jsfiddle.net/n6zhso3u/2/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { function removePlayerHandler(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".container"); const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player); }); }) } removePlayerHandler(managePlayer.removeHandler);

I am getting confused and stuck somewhere.

As I understand it, this is supposed to be in manageUI

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/em5ycgqt/1/

function addExitHandlers (callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback) }); } addExitHandlers (managePlayer.removeHandler);

return { addExitHandlers, init }; }());

What was supposed to happen to this?

I’m getting confused and don’t know what I am stuck on.