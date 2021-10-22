Removing multiple resets from createResetHandler

First we will move createResetHandler to somewhere that’s more suitable.

The exit button is a part of the UI so some of the code belongs in manageUI, and other parts of the code removes the video and so belongs in the managePlayer code.

Here is how the createResetHandler function currently looks, color-coded to show the different sections that the code relates to.

I’m thinking that the best way to solve this is for some of the code to be in manageUI and some of it to be in managePlayer. That way we can give the manageUI code a link to the managePlayer function that removes the video.

After doing that I’ll update the resetVideoHandler so that it can get the player from the wrapper, which means that we also need to get the wrapper from exit button.

But first the code gets to be split up into different sections for manageUI and the managePlayer modules, which will be my next post.